Taliban Attack Army Base In Northern Afghanistan

Attackers wearing military uniforms have stormed an Afghan National Army (ANA) compound in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, the Defense Ministry said on April 21.

Defense Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri said eight servicemen were killed and 11 injured in the attack, which targeted a base located near a mosque inMazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province.

Wazeri said one of the attackers, who entered the compound in a military vehicle, was also killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

It comes after a roadside bomb on April 8 killed nine members of Afghan security forces during an operation against the Taliban in Balkh Province, according to local officials. Five militants were also reported killed in the operation.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa