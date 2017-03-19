Afghan Officials: At Least 10 Taliban Militants Killed In Air Strike

At least 10 Taliban militants have been killed and two others injured in an air strike in the eastern province of Paktia, Afghan officials said on March 19.

The air strike took place in the village of Narai Kandaw in Dandpatan district, where a group of Taliban militants gathered in a house in the afternoon on March 18, provincial Governor Zalmai Wesa said.

Wesa said there were no civilian casualties in the attack.

The air strike comes amid Afghanistan’s spring fighting season, when warmer weather brings increased operations by both militants and government forces.

Paktia, located near the Pakistani border, is a volatile area where the Taliban has a strong presence.

