Tatarstan's Prime Minister Resigns, Becomes Chief Of Tatenergo

The prime minister of Russia's Tatarstan region, Ildar Khalikov, has resigned and is taking a job at a power company.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov accepted Khalikov's resignation due to the latter's transfer to another job, the presidential press service said on April 3.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Pesoshin was named acting prime minister of the oil-producing Volga River region.

The press service said in a separate statement that Khalikov had been appointed as the director of Tatenergo, Tatarstan's main power company, as of April 4.

Khalikov served as Tatarstan’s prime minister since April 2010.