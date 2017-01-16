The Morning Vertical, January 16, 2017

ON MY MIND

Europe no longer just views Russia as just a potential troublemaker on its periphery.

Two recently published policy documents, the EU's foreign policy concept and a German whitepaper on security policy (reviewed in a piece by Olga Gulina in a blog post featured below), make it clear that the EU now views Russia as a troublemaker in the heart of Europe itself.

This has really been the story of the past several years.

Vladimir Putin's Russia has forced itself to the top of the West's agenda. It has done so not just by being uncooperative on the margins (see two pieces featured below on Moscow's efforts to derail the Cyprus reunification talks), but by threatening the West at its very core.

Whether it is through hacking, interfering in Western elections, the weaponization of corruption to establish networks of influence, or backing xenophobic, Eurosceptic, or separatist forces, Russia has made it impossible for the West to not pay attention to it.

It's a temper tantrum and it's blackmail. Moscow is essentially saying: "give us a free hand in our neighborhood, or we will menace you where you live.

IN THE NEWS

In an interview with the Times of London, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggested he may offer to end some economic sanctions against Russia in return for a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce nuclear arms.

Top aides to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have denied a published report he plans to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Iceland as his first foreign trip in office.

At least eight U.S. members of Congress have said they will boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, with some citing evidence that Russian may have helped Trump get elected.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said in Kyiv today that the international community must stand together against what he called Russian aggression.

Dissident artist Petr Pavlensky has fled Russia and will seek asylum in France, Russian media are reporting.

Ukrainian authorities should "immediately" cancel an order banning a prominent independent Russian television station from broadcasting in the country, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is also calling on Belarusian authorities to "unconditionally" release Aleksandr Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger who is wanted in Baku on separatism charges.

Polish leaders welcomed U.S. troops to their country on January 14, with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo saying it was a "great day" that would help ensure the region's security.

