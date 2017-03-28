The Morning Vertical, March 28, 2017

ON MY MIND

It's too early to tell, but the post-post-Crimea era may have begun in Russia.

As Denis Volkov of the Levada Center notes in a piece featured below, Vladimir Putin's regime was suffering a legitimacy crisis between 2009 and 2013, a crisis that fueled the mass street protests of 2011-12 and led to Aleksei Navalny's meteoric rise as an opposition leader.

And then came what Volkov calls "the Crimea reset" and the patriotic fervor that followed, which rejuvenated the regime.

Volkov's piece was written last September, but it is highly relevant today. He concludes, "the more strain that is required from the power elite, and the more resources it has to accumulate during the process of preparing society for the 2018 election, the more rapid and less tractable the decline in the legitimacy of Putin’s regime will be thereafter."

And this weekend's protests seem to indicate that the Kremlin is going to expend a lot more resources than it had hoped.

As I note in today's Daily Vertical, regimes like Putin's are sustained by a collective hallucination of omnipotence, invulnerability, and inevitability. And they get in trouble when the collective hallucination ends.

This weekend's protest weren't the end of the hallucination. But they may have been the beginning of the end.

A Russian court has ordered opposition leader and anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny to be jailed for 15 days for disobeying police, one day after he was arrested near the site of a demonstration in central Moscow.

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has confirmed that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and a top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, will testify voluntarily in connection with its probe of alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Russian truck drivers have begun a new series of protests against a state road tax that they say is onerous and ineffective.

World chess has been roiled by an apparent palace intrigue after the game's governing body announced the resignation of its controversial longtime leader, Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, a former Russian governor who rejected the announcement and suggested he was the target of an American plot.

Georgian nationals with biometric passports will be able to travel to most European Union member states without visas as of March 28.

Three days after he went missing ahead of a large antigovernment rally, Belarusian opposition leader Mikalay Statkevich has been released from what he said was a KGB jail and returned home.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed into law controversial amendments to the country's anticorruption legislation requiring representatives of nongovernmental organizations to file assets declarations.

In my latest Power Vertical blog post, I give five reasons why Sunday's protests in Russia were different and why this is important.

