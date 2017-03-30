The Morning Vertical, March 30, 2017

ON MY MIND

Dmitry Medvedev has suddenly gone from being a punchline to being the most reviled man in Russia. The prime minister has gone from being viewed as a cartoonish, albeit affable, buffoon to being the poster boy of official corruption.

As Damir Marusic and Karina Orlova note in a piece featured below, it is ironic that the last time Russians protested in large numbers, in 2011-12, it was driven by disappointment that the "liberal" Medvedev was being pushed out of the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin in the infamous "castling." Now protesters are calling for Medvedev's head.

And the fact that Medvedev is being assailed as Russia prepares for next year's presidential election suggests that in addition to the genuine popular anger that drove last week's protests, and in addition to Aleksei Navalny's apparent real rise as a national opposition leader, there might also be some Kremlin intrigue afoot here as well.

Is someone on the inside trying to get rid of Medvedev? Perhaps.

But it is not yet clear, as Mikhail Fishman suggests in another piece featured below, that he's truly become a lame duck. His highly publicized trip to the Arctic with Vladimir Putin appeared designed to illustrate that he is still in favor in the Kremlin.

Ambassadors from NATO nations and Russia gathered at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels for the first NATO-Russia Council session of 2017.

Russian opposition political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. has urged U.S. lawmakers in Washington to remain engaged with Russia’s pro-democracy movement.

Hundreds of Russian truck drivers continued their strike for the third day, demanding the government repeal a road tax they say is onerous and ineffective.

PEN America has announced that it will honor imprisoned Ukrainian writer and filmmaker Oleh Sentsov with its 2017 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and other senior officials traveled to the Arctic archipelago of Franz Josef Land for a visit aimed in part at emphasizing Russia's role in the Arctic region.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has blamed "the intelligentsia" for all of Russia's misfortunes in the 20th century.

The Russian Orthodox Church has sharply criticized a proposed referendum on the fate of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a St. Petersburg landmark that is at the center of a bitter dispute.

Controversial World Chess Federation President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov has reiterated that he is not resigning and says he is undecided on whether to seek reelection in September 2018.

A court in London has ruled that Ukraine has failed to present a court-ready defense in a suit by Russia seeking repayment of $3 billion lent by Moscow to the government of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Poland has temporarily shut down its consulates in Ukraine after a grenade attack damaged one of them in the border town of Lutsk early on March 29.

