The Morning Vertical, March 31, 2017

Tens of thousands take to the streets in scores of Russian cities, taking the Kremlin by surprise.

Unusual rumblings of dissent in the regions, suggesting that Vladimir Putin's base is getting restless.

Growing anger across Russia about official corruption.

And a new generation finding its political voice.

Revolution is not in the air. The regime is not about to fall. Aleksei Navalny is not about to storm the Kremlin. And 2017 is certainly not the new 1917.

But these were also not your father's anti-Kremlin demonstrations.

And a new chapter in Russian politics appears to have commenced.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Brussels to attend a March 31 NATO meeting where he is expected to push alliance members to increase their defense spending and press Russia to abide by the Minsk agreement to end the crisis in Ukraine.

NATO representatives have told Russia that the situation in Ukraine is of "deep concern" at the first session of the Russia-NATO Council to be held this year.

U.S. senators took a deep look into Russia’s alleged meddling during the 2016 presidential election, with outside experts testifying that, without a strong U.S. response, Moscow will do more of the same in the future.

Legislators in the U.S. state of New Hampshire have defeated a bill that could have suspended or banned Russian vodka in retaliation for Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Michael Flynn, who was dismissed as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, has told officials that he is willing to answer questions from congressional committees in return for immunity from "unfair prosecution" in the investigation over the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed criticism over a police crackdown on protesters, saying anyone who breaks the law will be punished.

Putin's annual live question-and-answer session, which is usually held in April, will be postponed until later this year, Kremlin spokes Dmitry Peskov said.

Slovakia's state News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) says it will initiate proceedings to withdraw from a controversial contract with Russia's state news agency Sputnik.

Russian media reports say a fire truck struck several people near Moscow's Domodedovo airport on March 30, killing one person.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has defended plans to open a liaison office in Moldova, saying it can help facilitate a practical partnership between the two sides.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the military to implement a cease-fire and weapons pullback in the conflict region in eastern Ukraine beginning on April 1.

Ukraine says one of its top regional security officers has been killed in a car explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

