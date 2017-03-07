The Morning Vertical, March 7, 2017

ON MY MIND

Reports surfaced this morning that the Kremlin is considering moving the date of next year's presidential election from March 11 to March 18.

That would mean that the election would be held on the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

So much for subtlety.

The annexation of Crimea, of course, is about more than Crimea. It's a metaphor for Russia's imperial revival.

If these reports are true (they smell like authorized leaks and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn't deny them), then Vladimir Putin's re-election will effectively be transformed into the coronation of an emperor.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denounced what he called "hysteria" in the U.S. political establishment and media over Russia's alleged meddling in last year's presidential election and said it is harming ties between the two global powers.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has acknowledged having spoken twice last year with the Russian ambassador in revised testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 6, but he insisted his original testimony not mentioning those meetings was "correct."

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign says that the Senate Intelligence Committee has contacted him concerning its investigation into alleged Russian interference during the election campaign.

The chief of a prominent Russian human rights group says that torture in Russian penitentiaries and police stations can only be stopped if police officers and prison guards who practice it are brought to trial and convicted. Igor Kalyapin, head of the NGO Committee Against Torture, made his comments to Current Time TV in Prague on March 6.

The United States says it is "deeply concerned" by the decision of Russia-backed separatists in Georgia's breakaway Abkhazia region to close two crossing points on the boundary line with Georgian-controlled territory.

Russia is open to investment and collaboration with U.S. companies in the oil and gas sectors, Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said.

Natalya Poklonskaya, one of Crimea's deputies in Russia's State Duma, has claimed that a bust of Tsar Nicholas II located in the annexed peninsula wept tears on the centennial of his abdication of power. And the Internet is laughing.

Belarusian Prime Minister Andrey Kabyakou has expressed concerns about what he called Russia's failure to meets its obligations in the Eurasian integration process.

A court in Kyiv has placed Roman Nasirov, Ukraine's tax and customs service chief, under arrest pending trial on embezzlement charges.

