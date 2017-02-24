Third Man Arrested In International Probe Of Corruption In Pakistani Cricket

A third man has been arrested in an investigation into possible corruption in Pakistani cricket matches, Britain's National Crime Agency said on February 23.

The agency said a British man in his thirties was arrested in the Sheffield area "as part of its investigation into the spot-fixing of cricket matches."

"He was bailed pending further inquiries," it said.

The agency arrested two other men on February 13 as part of a joint investigation with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council.

The Pakistani board has suspended three players, including former test opener Nasir Jamshed, under the investigation.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were also provisionally suspended this month and sent home from the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament, which is being played in Dubai. Sharjeel and Latif have denied any involvement.

The Pakistani board has said it is investigating whether an international betting syndicate was trying to influence matches in the Pakistani league.

Three Pakistan players, Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, and Mohammad Asif, were jailed in Britain in 2011 for conspiracy charges relating to spot-fixing.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters