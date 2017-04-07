Thousands Of Serbians Stage Fourth Night Of Protest Over Presidential Vote

Thousands of mostly young people gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns on April 6 for a fourth straight evening of protest over the election of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as Serbia's new president.

The protesters, mostly college and high school students, marched for several hours on the streets of central Belgrade, blowing whistles and trumpets and carrying banners reading, "Down with dictatorship," "Freedom of media,“ and "We don't want to be cheap labor."

The demonstrators squatted in front of the state-run TV building to protest reporting they consider biased. Opposition groups say the April 2 election was marred by major irregularities, including muzzling of the media, voter intimidation, and bribes.

Similar protests were staged in other Serbian towns. The Belgrade protest ended after about four hours, with new rallies scheduled to take place on April 7 and 8.

Vucic won a decisive 55 percent of the votes, ensuring he will continue to dominate the Balkan country as he pursues an agenda of seeking membership in the European Union while maintaining friendly ties with Russia.

His new job will be largely ceremonial, but he is expected to retain de facto power through control of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

