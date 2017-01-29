Three Suspected Militants Reported Killed In Daghestan

Russian authorities say security forces have killed three suspected militants in the North Caucasus province of Daghestan.

The Interior Ministry's branch in Daghestan said its forces surrounded a house in the town of Khasavyurt where the suspects were hiding on January 29.

Spokesman Ruslan Ibragimgadzhiev said the three alleged militants refused to surrender and died during a firefight.

There were no casualties reported among security forces or local residents.

Daghestan has become the epicenter of violence for militants seeking to establish an Islamic state in the North Caucasus.

Some militants in the province and elsewhere in the North Caucasus have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, and Interfax