Tillerson Says 'Almost No Trust' Between U.S. And Russia

U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there is "almost no trust" at present between the United States and Russia, mentioning arms-control agreements and Ukraine as areas where Moscow "is not being particularly helpful today."

Tillerson made the remarks to staff at the State Department in Washington on May 3 in a wide-ranging presentation about the department's future under President Donald Trump and in the face of possibly severe cuts to its budget.

Tillerson also said the United States is preparing fresh sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's continued development of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

He said Washington was working with Beijing to pressure North Korea, but that if that is not effective, the United States could even impose "third-country sanctions" against companies, including Chinese companies, that do business in North Korea.

He urged the international community to fully implement existing UN sanctions against North Korea, saying "no one has ever fully implemented them."

Tillerson also said Washington should not impose conditions on other countries willing to engage with the United States if doing so "creates obstacles" to achieving U.S. economic and security objectives.

But he said this does not mean the United States would refrain from being an advocate for freedom and human rights around the world.

