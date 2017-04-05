Tillerson Moscow Visit Set For April 11-12

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Moscow on April 11-12 for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced the trip -- Tillerson’s first to Moscow since becoming the top U.S. diplomat -- on April 4.

It was unclear whether Tillerson will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The statement said the talks will focus on global security, Syria, North Korea, Ukraine, and other issues.

It added that Russia has "positively evaluated the new U.S. administration’s efforts to improve ties" with Moscow.

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on pledges to improve strained relations with Russia. However, his administration has been dogged by accusations of improper contacts with Russia, which are currently the subject of several investigations.

Tillerson's visit comes as relations have been strained by an apparent chemical-weapons attack in Syria that the United States and others have blamed on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Moscow has stood by its Middle Eastern ally and asserts Syrian warplanes struck a factory on the ground where chemical weapons were stored.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and TASS

