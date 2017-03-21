Tillerson To Visit Russia In May, Will Skip NATO Meeting In April

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make his first visit to Russia as part of a European trip in May but will not attend a NATO meeting in April.

The State Department made the announcement late on March 20, but would not confirm the reason for Tillerson missing the April 5-6 NATO meeting, which would have been his first chance to meet with all of the 27 other allies in the Western security alliance since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took office January 20.

Quoting unnamed former U.S. officials, Reuters reported that Tillerson was skipping the semiannual meeting in Brussels to instead attend talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which are expected April 6-7.

Tillerson will fly to Moscow following a summit of the Group of Seven countries in Italy, while U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will attend the NATO meeting in April, the State Department said.

The Moscow trip comes amid an investigation by U.S. authorities over allegations of Russian cyberattacks during the presidential campaign and meetings between Russian officials and several Trump campaign officials.

Based on reporting from Reuters, AP, TASS, and The Washington Post