Train Collision In Bashkortostan Kills Three

Emergency officials said two trains collided in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, killing at least three people.

Officials said the crash, which happened March 26 in the town of Uchaly, injured one other person.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the crash, which happened on the territory of a mining operation.

The oil- and mineral-rich region is about 700 miles east of Moscow.