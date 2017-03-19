U.S. Lawmaker: 'No Evidence Of Collusion' Between Trump Campaign, Russia

A senior U.S. lawmaker says he has seen "no evidence" of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential campaign.



The remarks by U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (Republican-California) in a March 19 television interview came one day before FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, which Nunes chairs.



Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers are all but certain to face questions at the hearing about possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, as well as the president's stunning allegation that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama.



Nunes told Fox News in the March 19 interview that based on "everything I have up to this morning," he has seen "no evidence of collusion."



Trump's administration has been dogged by intelligence reports of Russia's alleged meddling in the election campaign and by reported FBI investigations of Trump associates.



Trump's national security adviser resigned after he acknowledged misleading White House officials about his communications with Russia's ambassador.



Five different congressional committees are also conducting Russia-related inquiries.



Trump has rejected suggestions that he or his campaign had improper contacts with Russian officials.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP