Trump, Xi To Meet Next Week In Florida

China says President Xi Jinping will travel to the United States next week to meet President Donald Trump.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on March 30 that the presidents' first meeting will take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on April 6-7, following Xi’s state visit to Finland.

The future relationship between the world's two largest economies has been uncertain following the election of Trump, who was inaugurated on January 20.

During the campaign, he accused Beijing of unfair trade policies and criticized its island-building in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, China has chafed at pressure from Washington to exert its influence to curb North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and sharply criticized Washington's decision to place a missile-defense system in South Korea.

Earlier this month in Beijing, Xi and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson publicly cast aside differences, pledging to seek greater cooperation.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

