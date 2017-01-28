Trump's Envoy Vows To Change UN, 'Take Names' Of Allies Not Backing U.S.

The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, pledged to overhaul the world body and warned U.S. allies that if they do not support Washington, then she is "taking names" and will respond.

Haley spoke as she arrived at UN headquarters in New York on January 27 to present her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN and the way that we'll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well," said Haley, who has no previous diplomatic experience.

"For those that don't have our back, we're taking names, we will make points to respond to that accordingly," she said.

After meeting with Guterres, an aide said "they had a good and productive conversation about ways they can work together to reform the UN."

Haley told reporters, "Everything that's working, we're going to make it better, everything that's not working we're going to try and fix, and anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary we're going to do away with."

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters