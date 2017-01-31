Trump Fires U.S. Justice Chief Who Wouldn't Defend Muslim Travel Curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump fired the acting head of the U.S. Justice Department after she said she doubted the legality of his temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries and would not defend it in court.

Trump late January 30 accused Acting Attorney General Sally Yates of "betrayal" and being "weak on illegal immigration," and said he is replacing her with Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by former President Barack Obama and was expected to remain the acting chief until the Senate confirms a successor. Trump's nominee Jeff Sessions is considered likely to be confirmed soon.

Yates' concerns about the order come as the U.S. state of Washington, Muslim and civil rights groups have filed court challenges to the executive order Trump issued on January 27 suspending the admission of all refugees and barring travel to the United States from seven Muslim countries for 90 days.

Opponents argue that the bans are targeted against Muslims and thus violate the U.S. Constitution.

In other legal action, judges in New York and several other states have issued orders temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived afterthe travel ban took effect.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters