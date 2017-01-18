Trump's Choice For UN Ambassador Says U.S. Can't Trust Russia

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has said that Russia cannot be trusted and must take "positive actions" before Washington lifts sanctions against Moscow.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley told a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on January 18 that Russia is trying to "show their muscle" and that there are "no boundaries" with Moscow.

"I don't think that we can trust them," the 44-year-old Haley told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Haley, who criticized Trump during the campaign, has little experience in international affairs and has not spoken much in public about her foreign policy views.

Trump has said he wants to improve bilateral ties with Russia that have been suffering as a result of Moscow's role in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

That has triggered criticism that Trump is soft on Moscow's aggressive foreign policy.

Haley's confirmation hearing comes in the wake of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian hacking and public-opinion manipulation campaign directed by President Vladimir Putin to influence the U.S. presidential election.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haley would succeed Samantha Power -- a vocal critic of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, of its backing for separatists in eastern Ukraine, and of Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Haley told the hearing that she thinks Crimea is part of Ukraine.