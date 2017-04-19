Trump To Host Palestinian Leader At White House Talks On May 3

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will host Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas for talks at the White House on May 3 about efforts to revive the Middle East peace process.

Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, said on April 19 that the two would "use the visit to reaffirm the commitment of both the United States and Palestinian leadership to pursuing and ultimately concluding a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters