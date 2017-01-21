Trump Imposes Government-Wide Freeze Halting Obama Regulations

As one of his first acts in office, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a government-wide freeze on new regulations on January 20, putting a halt to rules that his predecessor Barack Obama started.

The freeze applies to a broad array of regulations from those aimed at curbing climate change and thwarting crime on Wall Street to a proposal to lower federal mortgage insurance premiums and the so-called Obamacare program providing health insurance to millions of Americans.

A memo from White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says federal agencies should halt work on new regulations and not submit any completed regulations to be published in the Federal Register until Trump appointees can review them.

The decree thus puts off most rules indefinitely, as most cabinet heads and other Trump appointees have not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Priebus' memo also requires regulations that have already been published but haven't taken effect yet to be postponed for 60 days to allow for review.

Priebus said the White House budget director can grant exceptions to allow critical regulations to move forward.

The memo is similar to one that Obama's chief of staff issued the day Obama was inaugurated in 2009.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

