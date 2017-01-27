Trump Backs Brexit, Says Business With Europe Was 'Bad Experience'

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised the British government's moves toward leaving the European Union, saying that his efforts as a businessman to deal with Europe were a "very bad experience."

"I think when [Brexit] irons out, you're going to have your own identity, and you are going to have the people that you want in your country," Trump said on January 27 during a joint press conference in Washington with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"You're going to be able to make free trade deals without having somebody watching you and what you are doing," he said.

Trump vowed to continue backing what he called a historic "special relationship" between the United States and Britain.

May announced that Trump had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II for a state visit later in 2017.

Trump also said he had a friendly call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto a day after tensions between the two rose over the border wall Trump has ordered to be built and is attempting to get Mexico to pay for.

"It was a very, very friendly call," Trump said. "We are going to be working on a fair relationship and a new relationship. But the United States cannot continue to lose vast amounts of business, vast amounts of companies and millions and millions of people losing their jobs."

Based on reporting by AP and AFP