Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Dangers' Posed By Iran In Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a long phone conversation about strategic threats posed by Iran, the premier's office said on March 6.

"The two leaders spoke at length about the dangers arising from the nuclear deal with Iran and Iranian aggression in the region and the need to work together to deal with those dangers," it said.

Under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities, surrender enriched uranium fuel, and submit to international inspections in exchange for the partial lifting of sanctions.

But Netanyahu and other critics argue that when the deal expires in 10 or 15 years, it will leave Tehran on the threshold of building a nuclear bomb.

Trump repeated his criticism that the agreement was "one of the worst deals" he'd ever seen when he met Netanyahu at the White House last month.

Trump said his administration had already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and he would do more to prevent Iran from ever developing a nuclear weapon.

Washington last month imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies supporting Iran's ballistic missile program and on its elite Revolutionary Guards.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters