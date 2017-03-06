Trump Aide Says Executive Immigration Order To Be Signed On March 6

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order on March 6 that temporarily bars entry into the United States of people from several Muslim-majority countries after his original order was blocked by U.S. federal judges.

Senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway on March 6 confirmed on the Fox News program "Fox and Friends" that the signing was planned for later that day.

"This is a very important week in this White House where the president is going to continue to act on, along with the Congress, major pieces of his legislative and executive agenda," Conway said.

"That includes a new executive order today...and what's different about it, it has an effective date of March 16," she said.

Conway said the new order will make it "much more clear now" that the entry ban excludes "legal permanent residents" of the United States.

Trump's first order, issued January 27, temporarily barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for a 90-day period, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely stopped the processing of refugees from Syria.

The seven countries specified in the January 27 order were Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya.

However, according to several U.S. news agencies, people familiar with the planning have said Iraq is expected to be left off of Trump's new order.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP

