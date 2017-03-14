White House Softens Stance On Trump Wiretapping Claim

The White House has appeared to soften its stance on President Donald Trump's allegation that his predecessor wiretapped him during the 2016 election campaign.

The move came as the U.S. Department of Justice asked lawmakers for more time to provide evidence backing up Trump's unproven allegation.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on March 13 that Trump's claim was not meant literally. Spicer said Trump had broadly meant "surveillance and other activities" when he made the allegation in a tweet earlier this month.

Former President Barack Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, has described the claim as "simply false."

The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee said they would give the Justice Department until March 20 to present evidence, suggesting it would use a subpoena if that did not happen.

The Justice Department is not required to respond to the lawmakers’ request for evidence or meet its deadline.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP