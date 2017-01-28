Trump And Putin To Talk By Phone; Sanctions Take Center Stage

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on January 28, their first call since Trump’s inauguration and a first step in a potential seismic shift in relations between the former Cold War adversaries.

The planned call, confirmed by the Kremlin and the White House, comes amid reports in Washington that Trump is considering the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia by his predecessor, Barack Obama, over its interference in Ukraine and alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump himself brushed off a question about the prospects of such a move at a January 27 White House press conference.

"As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that," Trump told reporters.

But earlier in the day, senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the White House was considering the lifting of sanctions.

Asked by Fox News whether the issue would be "on the table right away," Conway replied: "All of that is under consideration."

Throughout his campaign, Trump praised Putin and voiced hope for improved relations with Russia, which have been badly strained by Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, its backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, and its military intervention in Syria.

Trump has highlighted the fight agaisnt Islamic State (IS)militants as a potential cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on January 27, Trump said that if the United States can have a "great relationship" with Moscow, "I'm all for that," and that he hopes to have a "fantastic relationship with Putin."

He conceded, however, that neither may be a realistic goal.

Republican Backlash

The Republican's stunning victory over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the November 8 presidential election has also been dogged by what U.S. intelligence officials say was Russian interference -- through a hacking and public opinion manipulation campaign -- aimed at helping Trump with the election.

The Kremlin denies the allegation. While Trump has conceded that Moscow was likely behind cyberattacks targeting primarily Clinton’s campaign, he insists they had no impact on the outcome of the election.

But the allegations have hardened the stance of many Republicans and Democrats in Congress already fiercely critical of what they call Russia's dangerous and destabilizing foreign policy.

Following Conway’s comments about sanctions on January 27, both Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell – the top Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate -- said they opposed lifting the sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that he would try to cement the sanctions if Trump tries to lift the punitive measures.

"For the sake of America's national security and that of our allies, I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course," McCain said in a January 27 statement. "If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law."

Because Obama used executive orders to impose several waves of sanctions to punish Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea territory and its backing of armed separatists in eastern Ukraine, Trump could undo these measures with his own executive orders.

But legislation to enshrine the sanctions in law would tie Trump's hands in the matter, and lawmakers could override any White House veto should such a bill garner sufficient support in both houses of Congress.

Another Republican senator, Rob Portman of Ohio, also backed the idea of putting the sanctions into law, saying that lifting the punitive measures would sent "a dangerous message."

"We must stand by our allies in the region, including Ukraine," Portman, co-chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, said on January 27.

Asked whether Russia would have to change its ways in order for the United States to ease sanctions -- a reference to Moscow's intervention in Ukraine and Syria -- Conway told Fox News that Trump "will call out other nations when he believes [what they are doing is] not in the American interest, in the interest of humanity."

"But that's what these conversations are for, these private conversations with world leaders," she said.

EU Dialogue

The issue of Russia was reportedly to be on the agenda with another of Trump’s calls with a foreign leader set for January 28: German Chancelllor Angela Merkel.

The White House confirmed on January 27 that in addition to Putin, Trump will speak to Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Reuters quoted an unnamed source in Berlin as saying that Merkel's conversation with Trump is expected to focus on Russia.

The European Union also has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its expansionism in Ukraine. Both the Obama administration and Brussels repeatedly stressed the importance of unity on the matter, though cracks have emerged within the 28-member EU bloc on the usefulness of prolonging sanctions.

Those fissures would likely widen should the Trump administration decide to relax U.S. sanctions or remove them altogether.

Speaking at a press conference with Merkel in Berlin on January 27, Hollande said "there are challenges posed by the new US administration in regards to commercial rules, in regards to the conflicts in the world."

"We of course have to speak to Donald Trump, as he was chosen by the Americans to be their president," Hollande said. "But we have to do it with a European point of view and promote our interests and values. That's why it's so important not only to talk to each other but also to come together."

May, for her part, said U.S. and EU sanctions should stay in place pending full implementation of the Minsk accords aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 9,750 since April 2014.

"We've been continuing to argue that inside the European Union," she said.

Initial Contact

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 27 that the telephone call between Putin and Trump is expected late in the day Moscow time. He stressed that it is an initial contact, saying that "one should hardly expect that this phone call will involve substantive discussions across the whole range of issues."

Peskov said he has no information about the possibility of an order from Trump lifting sanctions.

In a separate appearance on CBS-TV, Conway said Trump and Putin are likely to discuss the fight against Islamic militants and other issues.

"I assume they will discuss, in the interests of their respective countries, how to come together and work together on issues where you can find common ground and where these two nations could maybe defeat radical Islamic terrorism," she said.

The White House said after Trump was sworn in that defeating "radical Islamic terror groups" will be the top foreign policy priority and that Washington will "pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary" to achieve that goal.

At an annual news conference in December, Putin cited Trump as saying that Russian-U.S. relations couldn't be worse and added: "I agree with him. Together we'll think about how to improve things."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said U.S. and Russian interests "obviously coincide" and that Moscow is ready to consider concrete proposals from the Trump administration.

"Let me remind you that [Putin] called 18 months ago for the formation of a full-fledged, universal front for fighting terrorism, and this initiative is still on the table," Lavrov said on January 23.

Trump and Putin last spoke after the November 8 election, when Putin called to congratulate Trump on his victory.

