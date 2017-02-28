Trump To Outline Plans For Coming Year In Speech To U.S. Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to address Congress late on February 28 with a speech laying out his plans for the coming year -- including proposals to build up the U.S. military, boost the U.S. economy, and overhaul the government’s health-care program.

Political analysts say they expect Trump’s highly-anticipated speech will seek to reframe his turbulent, young presidency and boost low approval ratings.

During his first 40 days in office, Trump has put the issues of homeland security at the top of his agenda by proposing tighter immigration controls, border walls, and a 2018 defense spending increase of nearly 10 percent.

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on February 28 ahead of his speech, Trump said: "All I can do is speak from the heart and say what I want to do."

Trump’s speech to Congress is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. local time.

