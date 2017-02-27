Trump Nominee For Navy Secretary Withdraws From Consideration

The Pentagon says President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of the Navy has withdrawn his nomination, becoming the second Trump choice for an armed services post to back out of consideration.

Philip Bilden said on February 26 that he was withdrawing because of concerns about personal privacy and the difficulties he would have separating himself and his family from his business interests.

Bilden was a former intelligence officer in the Army Reserve, is on the board of the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, and on the board of trustees of the Naval War College Foundation.

In business, he had led private-equity firm HarbourVest Partners LLC's efforts to set up an Asia operation in Hong Kong. He recently retired from the firm after 25 years.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would suggest a new candidate to the president soon.

Vincent Viola, Trump's choice for Army secretary, stepped aside on February 3, also citing difficulties related to separating his family and himself from his business interests.

Viola was the founder of several businesses, including the electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial, and owned the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and was a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP