Trump Vows To 'Aggressively Combat' Cyberattacks After Taking Office

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, taking the offensive on questions of Russian hacking that have dogged him since winning the White House in November, is vowing to take aggressive action to stop such hacking.

After a briefing on January 6 from U.S. intelligence officials on their conclusion that Russia hacked the election, Trump said he has asked his staff to develop a plan in the first 90 days after he takes office on January 20 to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."

Trump said that security "methods, tools, and tactics" should "not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm."

Trump added that other levels of "government, organizations, associations, or businesses" also need to strengthen efforts to protect themselves against hacking.

Later, after the White House released a declassified intelligence report that found Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a campaign to influence the election in Trump's favor, Vice President-elect Mike Pence repeated that Trump's aim is to put a stop to that.

"The president-elect has made it very clear that we are going to take aggressive action in the early days of our administration to combat cyberattacks and protect the American people from this type of intrusion in the future," Pence said.

