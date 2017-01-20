Trump Vows Unity While Readying Plans To Roll Back Obama's Programs

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump swept into Washington with an agenda for action on January 19, pledging to both unify the divided nation and radically change the capital city.

While speaking of unity on the eve on his inauguration, Trump was readying a raft of dramatic measures to roll back achievements of his predecessor Barack Obama through a series of executive orders targeting Obama's climate change policies, immigration liberalization moves, international trade agreements, and restrictions on energy development.

"We're going to unify our country," Trump told a cheering crowd of thousands in front of Washington's Lincoln Memorial after a concert that ended in a burst of fireworks.

"We're going to do things that haven't been done for our country for many, many decades," he said. "It's going to change, I promise you."

As thousands of Trump supporters filtered into Washington to participate in gala inaugural events and thousands of opponents came to protest his ascendence, Trump payed thanks to the millions who voted for him and made his upset election possible.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," he said. "You're not forgotten any more... We're going to get it turned around. We're going to bring our jobs back."

Trump's aides said his first hours in office will be marked by dramatic action, not flowery words and long speeches like those many of his predecessors made on inauguration day.

"Trump is a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow," said incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. His inaugural address at noon Washington time on January 20 is set to be an "elegant, beautiful, powerful, and brief speech," she said.

Among Trump's first actions, aides say, will be a freeze on U.S. government hiring, suspension of climate change regulations, suspension of immigration from countries associated with Islamic extremism, withdrawal from a trans-Pacific trade agreement Obama negotiated, lifting of restrictions on coal mining and oil drilling, and halt to federal funding for U.S. "sanctuary cities" which refuse to arrest immigrants living in the country illegally.

Some of those decrees were expected to be issued within hours of Trump's swearing-in.

"He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.

While Trump's plans for change were quickly taking form, how he would unify a nation where millions still reject his presidency remained unknown. One third of the Democrats in the U.S. House have said they plan to skip his inauguration.

Obama also had vowed he would unify the country and end the sharp partisan divide in Washington, but admitted after eight years in office that he had failed to reach that goal.

Tom Barrack, the chief architect of Trump's inaugural festivities, said Trump would show the world that "we can argue, we can fight, and we can debate," but then the nation unites behind one president.

Some Trump fans who came to Washington were optimistic about Trump's prospects.

"We're hoping for good weather and hoping for some unity," Jon-Paul Oldham, a firefighter from the state of Connecticut, told AP. He said everyone should want Trump to succeed.

"Wanting him to fail is like wanting the plane to crash, but you're on the plane," Oldham said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

