Trump Warns Iran's Rohani He'd 'Better Be Careful' After Defiant Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up his war of words with Iran on February 10, warning Iranian President Hassan Rohani that he'd "better be careful" after Rohani made a defiant speech denouncing U.S. "war-mongering."

Trump made his comment aboard Air Force One after Rohani told a rally of millions of Iranians celebrating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran that"We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies."

"Our nation is vigilant and will make those threatening Iran regret it," Rohani said. "The Iranian people must be spoken to with respect."

Trump retorted that "He better be careful," as he flew to Palm Beach, Florida with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a golfing weekend at his Mar-a-Lago retreat.

Trump's latest warning to Iran comes after he put Iran "on notice" on February 2, and then imposed a new round of sanctions on Tehran over charges that it violated United Nations resolutions against test-firing ballistic missiles.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

