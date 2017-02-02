White House Says Immigration Order No Longer Affects Legal U.S. Residents

The White House said it has issued updated guidance on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration clarifying that legal permanent residents, or green-card holders, do not require a waiver to enter the United States.

"They no longer need a waiver...if they are a legal permanent resident," and the White House counsel has issued updated guidance clarifying that point, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said on February 1,

The restriction on green-card holders was among the most confusing elements in the order signed on January 27 that temporarily bans refugees and visitors from select Muslim-majority countries.

Initially, administration officials said green-card holders from those countries were barred from entry under the order, although they could apply for a waiver and be rescreened.

After an outcry and court challenges over legal residents being detained, the Homeland Security Department said green-card holders would be allowed on planes to the United States and would be screened upon arrival, with "swift entry" likely.

By January 31, more than 1,000 green-card holders had been let in under a special waiver, but Spicer said that for "the sake of efficiency," green-card holders "no longer need a waiver."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters