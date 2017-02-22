Turkey Arrests Dozens Of Suspected IS Militants

Turkey says it has detained some 35 suspected Islamic State (IS) militants in a series of raids in Istanbul.

Police carried out 41 raids on February 22, Turkish media reported, confiscating documents and materials, which officials said were linked to the terrorist organization.

No information has been released regarding the identities or nationalities of the detainees.

IS has been blamed for at least six attacks against civilian targets in Turkey over the last two years. On New Year’s Eve, an IS sympathizer killed 39 people in a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub.

