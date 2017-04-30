Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
Iran

Turkey Arrests Iranian Suspected Of Smuggling Russian Antitank Missile Parts

The Iranian man was arrested in the city of Zonguldak on Turkey's Black Sea coast. (file photo)

Turkish authorities say they have arrested an Iranian national suspected of smuggling components of a Russian-made antitank missile system from Ukraine in order to deliver them to a terrorist group.

The Turkish Customs and Trade Ministry said on April 30 that the man was detained in the city of Zonguldak, on Turkey's Black Sea coast, following a search of his truck after it arrived by boat from Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that documents officially listed diapers as the truck's cargo, but that the vehicle was actually carrying the "main" components of two Russian-made antitank missile systems used by armed groups, including Islamic State militants and Kurdish rebels.

The suspect, identified by the ministry by his initials -- E.E. -- was detained on April 27, and a court subsequently ordered him to remain in custody, authorities said.

Based on reporting by AP, CNN Turk, ntv.com.tr, and yenisafak.com
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG