Turkey Arrests Iranian Suspected Of Smuggling Russian Antitank Missile Parts

Turkish authorities say they have arrested an Iranian national suspected of smuggling components of a Russian-made antitank missile system from Ukraine in order to deliver them to a terrorist group.

The Turkish Customs and Trade Ministry said on April 30 that the man was detained in the city of Zonguldak, on Turkey's Black Sea coast, following a search of his truck after it arrived by boat from Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that documents officially listed diapers as the truck's cargo, but that the vehicle was actually carrying the "main" components of two Russian-made antitank missile systems used by armed groups, including Islamic State militants and Kurdish rebels.

The suspect, identified by the ministry by his initials -- E.E. -- was detained on April 27, and a court subsequently ordered him to remain in custody, authorities said.

Based on reporting by AP, CNN Turk, ntv.com.tr, and yenisafak.com