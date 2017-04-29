Turkey Blocks Access To Wikipedia

Turkish officials have blocked all access to the popular Wikipedia website within the country.

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) said on April 29 that it carried out the ban on wikipedia.org but did not give a reason for the move.

Turkish media said the ban is a result of Wikipedia failing to remove content that officials claim is promoting terror and also linking Turkey with terror groups.

A formal court order on the ban is expected to follow in the coming days.

The blockage, which affected all language editions of the website in Turkey, was detected at about 8 a.m. local time after an administrative order was made by authorities, according to the Turkey Blocks monitoring group.

Turkey is well known for temporarily blocking access to popular websites, including Facebook and Twitter, and in March 2014 began blocking YouTube for several months.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP

