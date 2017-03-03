Bomb Threat In German Town After Turkish Rally Blocked

A small town in southern Germany says it has received a bomb threat a day after scrapping a rally by Turkey's justice minister to popularize a referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Dieter Spannagel, an official in the town of Gaggenau, said the town hall received a bomb threat by phone early on March 3.

"The caller cited the cancellation of the event with the Turkish justice minister as a reason," Spannagel said.

Mayor Michael Pfeiffer told German television he did not know with certainty if there was a direct link between the cancellation and the threat.

"We presume this at the moment, but we don't know for sure," Pfeiffer said.

Police were searching the town hall.

Earlier on March 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused forces within the government in Germany of working to prevent Turkish leaders from campaigning there for a "yes" vote in next month's referendum to increase the president's powers.

An estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens live in Germany.



Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag canceled a meeting with his German counterpart in protest, while Turkey summoned the German ambassador seeking an explanation.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry criticized Austria earlier this week after Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz on February 27 said Erdogan was "not welcome" to hold campaign events in Austria.

Kurz said that such events would "increase friction" in Austria and prevent the integration of a 360,000-strong minority of Turkish origin.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters