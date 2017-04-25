Turkish Military Strikes Suspected PKK Targets In Iraq, Syria

The Turkish military says it has carried out air strikes against Kurdish militant PKK targets near Iraq's Sinjar mountains and northeastern Syria to prevent the group from sending weapons and explosives for attacks inside Turkey.

The PKK has frequently been using the two regions to channel militants, weapons, and bombs and the materials have been used in attacks against Turkish military outposts and most recently in a bombing in southeastern city of Diyarbakir, the army said in a statement on April 25.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties.

The PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers Party, is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.



Ankara says PKK members are finding sanctuaries in neighboring Iraq and Syria, among those countries' own Kurdish minorities.

Based on reporting by Reuters and hurriyet.com.tr