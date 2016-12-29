Turkish FM: Turkey, Russia Aim For Cease-Fire In Syria Before New Year

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that Turkey and Russia hope to establish a countrywide cease-fire in Syria before the New Year.

Cavusoglu told AHaber television on December 29 that the truce the two countries have been seeking to organize could be put in place "at any moment" and that Turkey and Russia would aim to be guarantors.

He said there "is nothing final on whether Iran will sign it as a guarantor."

The minister, however, pointed out that Ankara would not hold talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Cavusoglu also said that all foreign fighters “need to leave Syria,” including troops from the Lebanese Shi'te group Hizballah.

Hizballah troops, backed by Iran, are fighting alongside Syrian government forces against rebels, many of whom have been backed by Turkey.

Cavusoglu’s remarks come a day after Turkish media reported that Ankara had prepared a cease-fire deal for Syria but didn’t elaborate the details of the agreement.

Turkey and Russia earlier brokered a localized truce that set the stage for the removal of civilians and rebels from the eastern part of Aleppo earlier this month in a major turning point in the nearly six-year conflict in Syria.

Turkey and Russia have backed opposing sides in the war that has killed more than 250,000 people, with Turkey seeking the overthrow of Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran.

However, Ankara and Moscow have started to cooperate more closely on Syria in recent months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Turkey, Russia, and Iran are expected to take part in proposed peace talks to be hosted by Kazakhstan.

