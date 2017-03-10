Four Russians Among Dead In Istanbul Helicopter Crash

Turkish authorities say four Russians were among the victims of a helicopter crash in Istanbul.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said that one Turkish passenger was also killed when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed on a highway on March 10, and that the two pilots survived.

Turkey's NTV television said the helicopter crashed after hitting a television tower in an outlying district of the city.

Officials said the Russians, two men and two women, were guests of a Turkish company.

An official at a company involved in issuing the helicopter's license told Reuters news agency it belonged to the Eczacibasi pharmaceuticals and household products group.

The aircraft crashed five minutes after it left Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.

Based on reporting by ODA-TV, Sozcu.tr, Hurriyet, DHA, Yeni Safak, Reuters, and NTV