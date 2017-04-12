Turkish Interior Minister Says Diyarbakir Blast Was Terrorist Attack

A deadly explosion at a police compound in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on April 11 was the result of a terrorist attack, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says.

In an interview with the broadcaster Haberturk, Soylu said on April 12 that the attack had been launched via a tunnel dug beneath the compound.

The death toll from the attack has risen to three people from an initial one, hospital sources said on April 12.

Soylu had initially said no external forces had been involved in the incident in the restive majority Kurdish city, indicating that the blast was caused by repair work in the garage of the police compound and was not the result of an attack.

The explosion, which could be heard in several neighborhoods across the city, added to security concerns just days ahead of a key referendum expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP