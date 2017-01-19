Turkish Police Detain Central Asian Suspects Linked To Nightclub Gunman

Turkish police on January 18 rounded up 27 people mostly from central Asia who they said were linked to an Uzbek gunman charged with killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's eve.

The state Anadolu news agency said Turkish anti-terrorism squads raided seven addresses in the northwestern city of Bursa, arresting 27 people mostly from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Some suspects were from China's minority Muslim Uighur community and 15 were women, it said.

Anadolu said police took 29 children into protective custody and seized 15 mobile phones set up with fake identity cards at one house that was connected to a Tajik national who police said was an Islamic State facilitator for foreign nationals.

The Hurriyet newspaper said the Uzbek gunman, Abdulgadir Masharipov, confessed to police and said he was instructed by IS leaders in Raqqa, Syria, initially to target Istanbul's famed Taksim square, but he changed his target at the last minute to avoid heavy security around the square.

IS claimed responsibility the day after the attack on the exclusive Reina nightclub, and said it was revenge for Turkey's military involvement in Syria.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, Hurriyet, and Anadolu

