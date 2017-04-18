Turkmen President Berdymukhammedov Visits Kazakhstan

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has begun a two-day visit to neighboring Kazakhstan.

Berdymukhammedov held talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev on April 18 in Astana.

Nazarbaev called Turkmenistan "our close brotherly neighbor" and said that in the quarter-century since they gained independence in the Soviet collapse, there have been no problems between the two countries that could not be solved.

Berdymukhammedov said that his country supports Kazakhstan's domestic, regional, and international initiatives, but did not get into specifics.

No major deals are expected between the energy-rich countries, but Nazarbaev said that several documents on bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed during Berdymukhammedov's visit.

With reporting by Tengrinews and Kazinform