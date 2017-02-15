U.S. Man To Plead Guilty To Providing Guns Used In San Bernardino Massacre

U.S. prosecutors said a California man who bought assault-style rifles used by a married couple to massacre 14 people in San Bernardino in 2015 has agreed to plead guilty to providing material support to terrorists.

Enrique Marquez, 25, will also plead guilty to conspiring with Syed Rizwan Farook in 2011 and 2012 to attack a community college and commuters on a Southern California freeway, prosecutors said on February 14.

Marquez, a friend and former neighbor of Farook, has also agreed to plead guilty to making false statements about his purchase of two assault rifles used in the shooting rampage at the San Bernardino Inland Regional Center.

Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, opened fire at a holiday gathering of Farook's co-workers on December 2, 2015, killing 14 people and wounding 22.

Farook, the U.S.-born son of Pakistani immigrants, and Malik, a Pakistani native he married in Saudi Arabia in 2014, died in a shootout with police four hours after the massacre.

Authorities have said the couple was inspired by Islamist extremism. It was one of the deadliest attacks by militants in the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters