U.S. Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms Mattis As Defense Secretary

The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly voted to approve President Donald Trump's nomination of retired Marine General James Mattis to be secretary of defense, making him Trump's first confirmed cabinet member.

The action on January 20 comes on the day that Trump was sworn in as president.

Mattis has not always totally agreed with comments made by Trump, specifically about the NATO alliance.

On January 12, he called NATO “the most successful military alliance probably in modern history, maybe ever” and said Russia poses a threat to it.

Mattis's nomination as defense secretary had attracted concern among some members in Congress, due to a U.S. law barring military officers from becoming the civilian head of the Defense Department within seven years of retiring from the military.

However, he was granted a waiver in the House and Senate that would allow him to serve.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP