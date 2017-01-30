More Ukrainian Soldiers Reported Killed Ahead Of Poroshenko Berlin Visit

Ukraine says five of its soldiers have been killed and nine wounded in some of the worst fighting in eastern Ukraine in weeks.

An offensive by Russia-backed separatists resulted in intensified fighting on January 29 in areas outside the separatist-held stronghold of Donetsk, west of Luhansk, and north of the government-controlled port city of Mariupol, the military said.

It also accused the separatists of using Grad (Hail) multiple grenade launchers.

The toll included four servicemen whose deaths were reported on January 29, when Ukraine’s army said it had repelled an attack by separatists near the town of Avdiyivka, north of Donetsk.

The separatists reported heavy shelling of their positions in the area, with one of their fighters and one civilian killed.

The conflict between Ukrainian government forces and the separatists has killed more than 9,750 civilians and combatants in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.

The latest clashes came ahead of talks between President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on January 30.

The two are due to discuss the stalled peace process in Ukraine and Kyiv’s efforts to move closer to the EU.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and Interfax

