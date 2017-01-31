Fighting Persists Around Eastern Ukrainian Town

Tension is high in eastern Ukraine, where fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatists has flared over the past three days.

Reports said shelling was concentrated around the government-controlled town of Avdiyivka and that many residents of the town north of the separatist-held provincial capital of Donetsk have been left without electricity, water, and heating.

Regional Governor Pavlo Zhebrivskyy said on January 31 that his office was working on a plan to evacuate up to 8,000 Avdiyivka residents during the day.

The Ukrainian military said three of its soldiers were killed in the country's east over the previous 24 hours, but it was unclear whether the figure included the three servicemen reported killed on January 30.

It said 24 other soldiers were wounded and that there were an unspecified number of civilian casualties.

In Donetsk, the separatists said shelling also caused casualties on their side and cut power to the Zasyadko coal mine, trapping more than 200 miners inside.

Measures are being taken to bring them to the surface, they said.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko cut a visit to Germany short on January 30, citing what his spokesman called "an emergency situation verging on a humanitarian disaster" around Avdiyivka.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 9,750 people since April 2014.

Based on reporting by AP, UNIAN, Interfax, and TASS