UN Says Nearly 10,000 People Killed In Eastern Ukraine Conflict Since 2014

Almost 10,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since a conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in mid-April 2014, the Office of UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report published on March 15.



"The total death toll from mid-April 2014 to 12 March 2017 is at least 9,940, with at least 23,455 people injured," the report said, adding that the estimate was conservative.

"These figures include Ukrainian armed forces, civilians, and members of armed groups. Over 2,000 are civilians who have been killed in hostilities," the report added.

The number of civilians injured due to the conflict is estimated at between 7,000 and 9,000.

The new report focuses specifically on the period from November 16 to February 15. It says that during that time, "the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded 130 conflict-related civilian casualties: 23 deaths and 107 injuries."