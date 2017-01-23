Estonia Supports Russian Sanctions, Visa-Free Travel For Ukrainians

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has told visiting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that she supports continued sanctions against Russia over its involvement in eastern Ukraine.

Kaljulaid said following a meeting with Poroshenko in Tallinn on January 23 that the economic sanctions should remain until "the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and until Russia observes all its international obligations."

She said Estonia also supported the granting of visa-free travel for Ukrainians to the EU "as soon as possible" and pledged to support Ukraine as it undergoes difficult economic and social reforms.

Poroshenko thanked Estonia for its resolute support and assistance it has given to Ukraine, which included the medical rehabilitation of 40 wounded Ukrainian troops.

He added that there was a necessity for a "global, European, and transatlantic solidarity until Ukrainian territory is liberated from the Russian aggressor, Russian troops are fully withdrawn, and the uncontrolled section of the Ukrainian-Russian border is placed under Ukraine's control."

Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and has provided support to separatists in eastern Ukraine fighting Ukrainian troops in a conflict that has killed more than 9,750 people.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax