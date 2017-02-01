Accessibility links

In Ukraine, Soldiers' Funerals, Food Distribution Amid New Outburst Of Fighting

Ukraine said on February 1 that one of its soldiers had been killed in the country's east, where fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists has flared over the past four days. Ukrainian officials had reported the deaths of seven soldiers in the past few days, the highest casualty toll in weeks. Funerals were held on February 1 for many of the victims.

The sides traded blame for the surge in hostilities concentrated around the government-controlled town of Avdiyivka. An emergency official said that 175 people, including 88 children, had been evacuated to nearby towns by bus. Shelling left many residents of the town, north of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk, without electricity, water supplies, and heating in temperatures well below freezing.
Soldiers mourn the deaths of seven colleagues during funeral services on Kyiv's Independence Square.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 9,750 people since April 2014.
Local residents of Avdiyivka, the scene of some of the fiercest fighting, wait to receive food provided by rescue workers on February 1.
Local residents of Avdiyivka, the scene of some of the fiercest fighting, wait to receive food provided by rescue workers on February 1.

Local residents wait to board a bus to be evacuated from Avdiyivka on February 1.
Local residents wait to board a bus to be evacuated from Avdiyivka on February 1.

The UN Security Council on January 31 expressed &quot;grave concern&quot; over the &quot;dangerous deterioration&quot; in eastern Ukraine and called for a halt to the violence. The Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, were expected to meet on February 1 in Minsk to discuss the crisis. &nbsp;
